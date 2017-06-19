Fired Up: New Zealand reggae band Kat...

Fired Up: New Zealand reggae band Katchafire kick off this summer's Music in the Park series.

Judging by the heat wave we're currently boiling through, it's clear that summer has arrived-and that's just fine with the guys from Katchafire. Hailing from Hamilton, New Zealand, the band has been pumping out sunny, roots-reggae anthems since their formation in 2000 as a Bob Marley tribute band.

Chicago, IL

