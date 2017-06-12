Fifty years ago Hawera drank 50 per cent more beer than the rest of New Zealand

Mr J Law received word by cable that his son Private PG Law, of the firm Law and Co of Princes Street, Hawera, had been wounded, but was safe in London. Among those reported wounded appears the name of Captain WF Narbey, formerly of Eltham; Private John Franklin of Manaia; Private L Lewis of Eltham; Private J Smith of Hawera; Driver WM Teague was admitted to the Base Hospital in France suffering from a severe illness; Frank Wheeler at Hurangi; Private CH Johnstone of Normanby.

