Fifty years ago Hawera drank 50 per cent more beer than the rest of New Zealand
Mr J Law received word by cable that his son Private PG Law, of the firm Law and Co of Princes Street, Hawera, had been wounded, but was safe in London. Among those reported wounded appears the name of Captain WF Narbey, formerly of Eltham; Private John Franklin of Manaia; Private L Lewis of Eltham; Private J Smith of Hawera; Driver WM Teague was admitted to the Base Hospital in France suffering from a severe illness; Frank Wheeler at Hurangi; Private CH Johnstone of Normanby.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
