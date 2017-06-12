Father with inoperable brain tumour f...

Father with inoperable brain tumour fighting for more time

9 hrs ago

With chemotherapy no longer working and surgeons unable to operate further, his only option is a non-funded medicine called Avastin that comes with $50,000 price tag. A Rangitikei father's five-year battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer has him in a fight for his life.

Chicago, IL

