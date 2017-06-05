Farmer wakes to find man dead in cras...

Farmer wakes to find man dead in crash across the road from his house in rural Manawatu

16 hrs ago

A Manawatu farmer says it was a shock waking up to a fatal car crash scene across the road from his house. A 60-year-old man died on Friday after crashing his car through a fence and into a paddock on Himatangi Beach Rd, which is about 36 kilometres from Palmerston North.

Chicago, IL

