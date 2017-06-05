Extreme plants thrive at 72A C in New...

Extreme plants thrive at 72A C in New Zealand's hot volcanic soil

Some like it hot. A survey of plants growing in a highly-active volcanic area in New Zealand, where soil temperatures can reach 98.5A C, has revealed several species of vegetation that can survive the extreme conditions.

Chicago, IL

