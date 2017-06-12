'Evolution' as Royal New Zealand Navy...

'Evolution' as Royal New Zealand Navy appoints its first female commanding officers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Lieutenant Commander Lorna Gray was all smiles on Tuesday when she became the first female Commanding Officer of a Royal New Zealand warship. "It can be torture," she said: ironic, given Gray has just been made the first female Commanding Officer of a Royal New Zealand Navy warship, the HMNZS Otago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Sun Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC