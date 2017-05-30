Earthquake damage could spell the end for popular fishing spot
The Petone Wharf could be shortened by 50 metres, as part of a $9.3 million refurbishment of Lower Hutt's four wharves. The wharf is prized by fishermen because of its length and it is not uncommon to see 20 or more people fishing for kahawai and other harbour species.
