Crowbar attack victim: 'I'm the one serving a life sentence'

Tony Sowry says the Filthy Few member who brutally attacked him with a crowbar will get out of jail in a few years -- but he's the one serving a life sentence. Mr Sowry, aged in his 50s, was so badly beaten during a home invasion in 2013 by Takatu Ahomiro that surgeons had to rebuild half of the right side of his face.

