Cows killed by freight train near Tauranga

A group of about 40 cows escaped their Bay of Plenty paddock but,for some, the Friday night frolic was short-lived. The group strayed into the path of a freight train in Kairua Road, about 20 minutes east of Tauranga, and several of the bovines were killed.

