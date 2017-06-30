Cows killed by freight train near Tauranga
A group of about 40 cows escaped their Bay of Plenty paddock but,for some, the Friday night frolic was short-lived. The group strayed into the path of a freight train in Kairua Road, about 20 minutes east of Tauranga, and several of the bovines were killed.
