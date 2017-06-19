Continued funding woes mark the end o...

Continued funding woes mark the end of Tropfest New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Taranaki Daily News

Following continued issues with funding, organisers announced on Wednesday that the annual filmmaking event would not go ahead next year. Taranaki Arts Festival Trust chief executive Suzanne Porter said in lieu of securing a major sponsor, the charitable trust's board of trustees had made the decision not to continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC