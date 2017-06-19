Continued funding woes mark the end of Tropfest New Zealand
Following continued issues with funding, organisers announced on Wednesday that the annual filmmaking event would not go ahead next year. Taranaki Arts Festival Trust chief executive Suzanne Porter said in lieu of securing a major sponsor, the charitable trust's board of trustees had made the decision not to continue.
