Changing Chinese demand for New Zealand dairy puts industry at risk, Woodford says
New Zealand's dairy industry is in a high risk position as Chinese demand for whole milk powder stalls and there is no quick fix, Keith Woodford says. China is the largest importer of whole milk powder from New Zealand, buying about 420,000 tonnes of the product each year, Woodford told about 50 people at a Rural Business Network meeting in Hawera.
