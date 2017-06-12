Changing Chinese demand for New Zeala...

Changing Chinese demand for New Zealand dairy puts industry at risk, Woodford says

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Taranaki Daily News

New Zealand's dairy industry is in a high risk position as Chinese demand for whole milk powder stalls and there is no quick fix, Keith Woodford says. China is the largest importer of whole milk powder from New Zealand, buying about 420,000 tonnes of the product each year, Woodford told about 50 people at a Rural Business Network meeting in Hawera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC