Cat control, fizzy drink plans steps ...

Cat control, fizzy drink plans steps toward 'nanny state'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Timaru District councillor Kerry Stevens said fizzy drink and cat policies would make councils the "sugar police, cat police, swimming pool police and goodness knows what else". A national Cat Control Act and a national policy on sugary drinks in council workplaces would be a step too far for local government, some Timaru District councillors say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC