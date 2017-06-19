Can you see the galactic kiwi in the night sky over New Zealand?
Kapiti Coast's Hayley Curtis snapped what's known as the Galactic Kiwi among the stars over Ohakune at 3am on Tuesday. "It doesn't get much more New Zealand than that.
