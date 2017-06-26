Callaghan names six firms to run foun...

Callaghan names six firms to run founder incubator services

Callaghan Innovation has signed up six firms to run founder incubator services in an effort to encourage more start-ups across regional New Zealand. Among firms already getting Callaghan backing from the incubator pilot programme, The Icehouse, Soda Inc, Creative HQ, Building Clever Companies and ecentre have been awarded one- or two-year contracts to provide services centred around a start-up founder.

Chicago, IL

