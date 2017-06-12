Bulford Kiwi given protected status t...

Bulford Kiwi given protected status to commemorate New Zealand lives lost in Battle of Messines

TO mark the centenary of the Battle of Messines the Bulford Kiwi carved into the hillside has been protected as a scheduled monument. The large chalk figure was created by New Zealand soldiers stationed at Bulford Camp in Wiltshire at the end of the First World War while they were waiting to go home.

