British and Irish Lions Tour: Blues' haka a tasteless step too far in wake of London terror attacks
Nobody wants it to turn into an international incident, but surely someone in the Blues set-up should have spotted the tasteless juxtaposition. Holding a minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb and the London knife attacks, and then performing a tribal dance which concludes with a collection of throat-slitting gestures in the direction of the British and Irish opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|15 hr
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC