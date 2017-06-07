British and Irish Lions Tour: Blues' ...

British and Irish Lions Tour: Blues' haka a tasteless step too far in wake of London terror attacks

Nobody wants it to turn into an international incident, but surely someone in the Blues set-up should have spotted the tasteless juxtaposition. Holding a minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb and the London knife attacks, and then performing a tribal dance which concludes with a collection of throat-slitting gestures in the direction of the British and Irish opposition.

