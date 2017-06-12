Britain appoints New Zealander Crawfo...

Britain appoints New Zealander Crawford Falconer to top trade negotiation role

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Crawford Falconer, formerly NZ's ambassador to the World Trade Organisation, will advise Britain's international trade minister in his new role. Britain has appointed a former New Zealand trade negotiator, Crawford Falconer, as its chief adviser on trade talks, just days before exit talks with the European Union are due to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC