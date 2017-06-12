Britain appoints New Zealander Crawford Falconer to top trade negotiation role
Crawford Falconer, formerly NZ's ambassador to the World Trade Organisation, will advise Britain's international trade minister in his new role. Britain has appointed a former New Zealand trade negotiator, Crawford Falconer, as its chief adviser on trade talks, just days before exit talks with the European Union are due to begin.
