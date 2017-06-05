Banks charge New Zealand customers more for home loans
Chanelle Farrier was upset when she moved to New Zealand from Australia and realised her home loan was going to cost her more on this side of the Tasman. "Our rate in Australia was much lower than the New Zealand floating interest rate," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Wed
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC