Augmenix Announces First Prostate Cancer Patient Treated with SpaceOAR Hydrogel in New Zealand

SpaceOAR hydrogel is the first absorbable spacer designed to separate the rectum and prostate to reduce the risk of long-term side effects after radiation treatment. "Recent clinical data show that SpaceOAR hydrogel helps to significantly reduce the risk of rectal and urinary side effects and loss of sexual function associated with radiation therapy in the treatment of prostate cancer," said John Pedersen, CEO of Augmenix.

Chicago, IL

