Aucklander selected to represent New Zealand in Mandarin speaking competition
St Peter's College student Jamie Laing took part in New Zealand's national Mandarin speaking competition in Wellington earlier this month and, after taking out the competition, has been invited to compete in China in October. The year 11 student gave a five-minute speech in Mandarin on the famous Terracotta Army, followed by a performance of the Chinese Ancient art of shuttlecock kicking.
