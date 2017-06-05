Anonymous US$2.4m donation to New Zealand University
A NZ$3.4 million donation to the Massey University Foundation in Palmerston North, New Zealand is believed to be the largest in Massey's 90 year history. Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas said she was in equal parts amazed at the size of the gift, and humbled by the donor's wish to stay anonymous.
