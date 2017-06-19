Annabel Langbein
In this inspiring new lifestyle series from New Zealand, celebrity cook, food writer and author Annabel Langbein invites viewers to her idyllic lakeside cabin on the scenic shores of Lake Wanaka, where she creates simple, healthy and delicious meals for family and friends. The self-taught cook, with more than 20 years of experience working in professional kitchens, stays true to her philosophy that quality, natural ingredients need little in the way of fussy preparation.
