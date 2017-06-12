After London tower fire, Government checks NZ buildings for cladding
The Government has asked officials to check on how many buildings in New Zealand use a cladding thought to be involved in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in London. But an Auckland building consultant says it's the cladding's installation, not the product itself, that is the risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC