Accountant's assistant wins $14,500 payout over dismissal for email use

Denise Heaven said she sent about 40 personal emails - averaging one per day - during the course of her employment at Cochrane Accountants. An accountant's assistant, sacked over her use of company emails, has won a $14,500 payout from her former boss.

