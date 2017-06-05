Accountant's assistant wins $14,500 payout over dismissal for email use
Denise Heaven said she sent about 40 personal emails - averaging one per day - during the course of her employment at Cochrane Accountants. An accountant's assistant, sacked over her use of company emails, has won a $14,500 payout from her former boss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Wed
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC