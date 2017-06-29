A flock of ducks are keeping tourists...

A flock of ducks are keeping tourists entertained daily in Taupo

Cruising the waters of Lake Taupo day in and day out, Pete Boyle has made a few new friends - but these friends quack and can fly. At least twice a day the Cruise Cat captain Boyle is visited by his winged friends who fly alongside the boat, waiting for their daily intake of bread.

