A flock of ducks are keeping tourists entertained daily in Taupo
Cruising the waters of Lake Taupo day in and day out, Pete Boyle has made a few new friends - but these friends quack and can fly. At least twice a day the Cruise Cat captain Boyle is visited by his winged friends who fly alongside the boat, waiting for their daily intake of bread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|8 hr
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC