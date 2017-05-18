World famous in New Zealand: Taieri G...

World famous in New Zealand: Taieri Gorge Railway, Dunedin

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

This is a half-day trip on a vintage train from Dunedin's grand Edwardian Railway Station: out of the city, through farming and horse-racing country, and following the Taieri River along its impressive gorge, over viaducts and through tunnels, to either Pukerangi or Middlemarch, before returning the same way. What could be better? Sit in a 100-year-old heritage carriage, all varnished wood, wrought iron and plush padded seats, be looked after by an enthusiastic hostess , listen to Alan's droll commentary, and watch pretty scenery get unarguably spectacular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC