World famous in New Zealand: Taieri Gorge Railway, Dunedin
This is a half-day trip on a vintage train from Dunedin's grand Edwardian Railway Station: out of the city, through farming and horse-racing country, and following the Taieri River along its impressive gorge, over viaducts and through tunnels, to either Pukerangi or Middlemarch, before returning the same way. What could be better? Sit in a 100-year-old heritage carriage, all varnished wood, wrought iron and plush padded seats, be looked after by an enthusiastic hostess , listen to Alan's droll commentary, and watch pretty scenery get unarguably spectacular.
