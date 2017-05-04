Workmates mourn Singaporean tourists ...

Workmates mourn Singaporean tourists killed in campervan crash soon after arriving in NZ

They are believed to have arrived in New Zealand just shortly before the crash on State Highway 1 south of Dunsandel, about 40km southwest of Christchurch. Rena Ong and Zhihao Chen were killed when their Jucy rentals van crossed a centre line and smashed into a ute in Canterbury.

Chicago, IL

