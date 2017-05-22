Worker at Bottle O in hospital after ...

Worker at Bottle O in hospital after being hit over his head with hammer in Rotorua robbery

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Rotorua bottle store worker was yesterday recovering in hospital with a deep wound on his head after being struck with a hammer in a violent robbery. A member of the public and a work colleague, who watched the robbery in progress on CCTV from another store, are being praised for quickly calling police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC