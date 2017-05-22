Worker at Bottle O in hospital after being hit over his head with hammer in Rotorua robbery
A Rotorua bottle store worker was yesterday recovering in hospital with a deep wound on his head after being struck with a hammer in a violent robbery. A member of the public and a work colleague, who watched the robbery in progress on CCTV from another store, are being praised for quickly calling police.
