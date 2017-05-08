Woman who went missing from mental he...

Woman who went missing from mental health ward found dead

Palmerston North woman Chelsea Brunton, 21, was found on Wednesday, May 10, at a residential property in Palmerston North, four days after she went missing. Brunton was admitted to hospital on May 1. On May 6, she stepped outside for a cigarette and was last seen on Ruahine St. As a voluntary patient, she was cared for in an open part of the unit and had leave to go to the local store or out for a cigarette.

