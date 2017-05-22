Who Kiwis trust the most: survey

Who Kiwis trust the most: survey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

The Kiwis we trust the most are broadcaster John Campbell, ex-All Black Richie McCaw, the Topp twins and former Prime Minister John Key. Results from the 2017 Reader's Digest polls for most trusted people and brands were released today, canvassing the opinions of 1400 New Zealanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC