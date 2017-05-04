Where have New Zealand's migrants come from in the last four decades?
Last century, world wars dispersed people around the planet and, in recent decades, there has been more movement of people from the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, and China. Governments here and across the Tasman have ramped up populist rhetoric and argued immigration policies are in need of change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|17 hr
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC