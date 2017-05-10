What Next? Have your say on New Zealand's future
TVNZ invites New Zealand to visit whatnext.nz and join the conversation on what our country should look like in 2037. The results of the survey will be shared on What Next?, a brand new series launching on TVNZ 1 next month LIVE across five consecutive nights, made with funding from New Zealand on Air.
Read more at Scoop.
