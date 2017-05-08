What are Uber's big plans for New Zealand?

Government-subsidised rides and carpooling in driverless cars on every New Zealand road: This is the future Uber envisages for its operations here. Yes, these are bold, futuristic aims but do we have any reason to doubt the juggernaut that has changed the way the modern world travels? Since arriving on New Zealand's shores in 2014, the ride hailing app is now established in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with more than 300,000 passengers and 4000 active drivers registered.

