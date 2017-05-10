Weather forecast: Frosty mornings, ic...

Weather forecast: Frosty mornings, icy nights and snow grip New Zealand

It's time to bust out the mittens with icy temperatures plunging into single digits, the possibility of snow, and wind-chill that could stress livestock on the cards this week. A frosty morning greeted some of the country with Christchurch, Queenstown and Alexandra all dipping under 0A C last night.

