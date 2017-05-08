Wairoa on path to become New Zealand'...

Wairoa on path to become New Zealand's first bilingual town

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Implementing a new te reo Maori policy puts Wairoa on track to becoming the first bilingual town in NZ. Photo / File Wairoa is on the way to being one of the country's first bilingual towns, with the district council yesterday adopting a new policy to encourage the use of te reo Maori.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC