Unite Union makes headway in talks with Restaurant Brands
Unite Union is still negotiating with Restaurant Brands New Zealand after the union's members, who account for about half the fast food operator's local workforce, went on strike for the first time in a decade. Last month Unite members took industrial action after talks broke down with Restaurant Brands, picketing KFC stores in Auckland, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin during a Saturday lunch time.
