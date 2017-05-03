Unattended cooking leads to fatal fir...

Unattended cooking leads to fatal fire that killed Feilding woman

Despite clothing burning from her body after she tried to put out a fire in her kitchen, a Manawatu woman and her dog came very close to escaping. But as Kathy Hansen and her canine companion tried to flee for their lives, they were overcome by smoke and died.

Chicago, IL

