Uber facing increased barriers at New Zealand airports

While Uber maintains its drivers face background checks, a refusal to comply with NZTA regulations means the company is restricted at New Zealand airports. Uber's relationship with New Zealand's major airport appears to be deteriorating, making it harder for users to access the ride-sharing app.

Chicago, IL

