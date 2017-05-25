U2 Joshua Tree tour set for New Zeala...

U2 Joshua Tree tour set for New Zealand in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Chart-toppers U2 look set to bring their Joshua Tree tour - marking the 30th anniverasary of the release of the Grammy-winning album - to New Zealand next year. Former Whanganui musician Tony Johns has told the Wanganui Chronicle that the band, currently touring in North America, is coming to New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC