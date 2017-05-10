Two new Great Walks

Two new Great Walks are part of a Government pledge to pour $178m into tourism infrastructure and the conservation estate. Tourism Minister Paula Bennett and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry jointly announced the establishment of a $102m tourism infrastructure fund, alongside an extra $76m for the Department of Conservation .

