TPP talks to push on without US support but NZ election could scupper it

The TPP was front and centre of talks between Prime Minister Bill English and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo this week. The eleven countries still signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement have announced they will push ahead with the trade deal to get it across the line as quickly as possible.

Chicago, IL

