Timaru man represents New Zealand during Anzac service in Sudan

A Kiwi soldier who died and was buried 15,000 kilometres from his home was honoured by a fellow Cantabrian who stepped up to the plate on Anzac day. In the high 40 degrees Celsius heats of Sudan's capital Khartoum in the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, Timaru-born Peter Curry represented New Zealand and honoured the 600 soldiers buried there during a recent Anzac service.

