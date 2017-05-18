Three charged over aggravated robbery...

Three charged over aggravated robbery at Rangiora Mini Mart in Palmerston North

15 hrs ago

Police are still looking for two more of the offenders involved in the violent robbery at the Rangiora Mini Mart on May 1, acting area commander Dave White said. Two males, aged 19 and 17, will appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Saturday, while the third offender will appear in the Youth Court.

Chicago, IL

