Threatened bird shot dead

13 hrs ago

A person who shot a threatened species of New Zealand bird in Paraparaumu recently could face up to two years in prison and a fine of $100,000, according to the Department of Conservation. A falcon, otherwise known as a karearea and protected under the Resource Management Act, was found shot dead in Nikau Valley earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

