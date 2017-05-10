'They punch us on the body where it won't mark'-...
'They punch us on the body where it won't mark'- teenagers allege staff abuse in latest Children's Commissioner report Teenage boys at a youth prison told visiting watchdogs how staff hit them "on the body where it won't mark" during fight clubs held away from CCTV cameras. The disclosure was one of several "worrying" incidents reported by Children's Commission staff during inspections at secure government residences for young people in the past year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
