The Chills' dying frontman Martin Phillipps is given miracle reprieve from Hepatitis C

15 hrs ago

As Martin Phillipps drove across the North Island as part of The Chills' reunion tour, he received a call to tell him that it would not be his last. Phillipps, the driving force behind The Chills, had been suffering with Hepatitis C since the 1990s.

Chicago, IL

