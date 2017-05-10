Tests confirm spread of deadly fungus

Tests confirm spread of deadly fungus

4 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Lab tests have confirmed the deadly plant fungus myrtle rust has spread beyond the nursery where it was first found as government officials concede it may be impossible to stop it spreading further. The confirmation comes from samples taken from a tree on a residential property close to Kerikeri Plant Production, where the fungus was discovered by the nursery owners last week.

