Teen denies murder of Mark Beale, found unconscious near river mouth
The teenager charged with killing Hawke's Bay man Mark Beale, found unconscious and critically injured near the mouth of the Tukituki River, has pleaded not guilty of murder but guilty of stealing his cellphone. Johnnie Puna, 19, appeared briefly before Justice Simon France in the High Court at Napier on Monday.
