Start of $4.5m improvements for safer cycling on Hutt Road

Start of $4.5m improvements for safer cycling on Hutt Road

20 hrs ago

News from WCC The first of about 80 lamp posts being removed from the seaward side of Hutt Road have come out this week, as work ramps up to make this busy commuter route safer for people on foot and bikes. Wellington City Council contractors have almost finished installing 105 new poles and brighter LED lights on the other side of the road, and construction work is now getting under way near the Aotea Quay overbridge.

Chicago, IL

