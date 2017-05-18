Snow flurries across parts of New Zealand cancel flights and close highways
The deep south and Central Plateau were hit hardest on Saturday as the first Antarctic blast of the year cancelled flights from Queenstown Airport and closed two state highways. Flights in and out of Queenstown Airport were delayed and cancelled on Saturday morning due to snow on the runway, before resuming at 11.30am.
